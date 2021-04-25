You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 25Article 1242211

Music of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Delart

Hip Hop singer, Delart releases new song titled, 'Thank You Gari'

Ghanaian singer, Delart play videoGhanaian singer, Delart

Budding Hip Hop, Afro Soul and Afro Beat Lyricist Delart makes a grand entry into the Ghanaian and global music scene with a blockbuster of an anthem titled 'Thank You Gari'

Just as the title goes, the song seeks to glorify the benefits of the staple West African cassava based meal in both hilarious and realistic ways...

Delart goes in hard on the Kweku Billz produced beat with sick punch lines.

This is Delart’s first major treat for her fans this year and she has spiced this awesome release by adding an equally dope and captivating music video to it.

The video was shot by director YOYOO

Watch video below:

