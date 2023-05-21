Hilda Baci gives testimony in church after breaking Guinness World Records

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has stormed her church with outpouring testimonies from her just-ended cooking contest.



She was spotted on the altar, appreciating God for the peace she enjoyed during the entire period she was cooking.



The chef said no amount of PR from her team could have given the love she had.



"Being able to get to that 100 was a miracle," parts of her testimony read.



She attributed all her success in breaking the cooking record to God.



However, in a couple of videos shared on her insta stories, church members screamed at the top of their voices as she approached the altar.



Scores of Nigerians who reacted to her testimony video on Twitter praised her more.



Check out some of the reactions below:



@AridunnuFunmi said: "Only God deserve all the praises."



@jack11ug said: "It was not easy but u made it at last."



@nagash_OG said: "It’s incredible! No bathroom breaks?"





