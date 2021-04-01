Highlife artiste New King releases 'Akoto'

Music of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Tilly Live, Contributor

New King, known in real life as Eric Frempong is a highlife musician based in New York. He was born and raised in Kumasi.



Believing in the Ghanaian dream of projecting the highlife genre and exhibiting his rap dexterity, New King has released a track dubbed 'Akoto'.



The song was produced by Ghana's sensational beat producer Laxio Beats.



Over the years, New King has proven to be one of the most talented artistes one can't overlook and it is anticipated that his 'Akoto' will be an instant hit.



New King is urging Ghanaians to support his new song and expect more good songs from him. He has promised to stay positive.



'Akoto' can be streamed on all digital platforms. The official music video will be released before long.