LifeStyle of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Here’s why some women do not orgasm during sex

Every woman experiences at least one type of orgasm in her life.

Dzifa Sweetness, a Ghanaian sex coach, has identified some reasons why some women are unable to have orgasms when having sexual intercourse.



Interviewed on eTV Ghana’s “In Bed with Adwen” adult show, she told host, Adwen the Love Doctor that for a woman to have an orgasm, it partly depends on her and how well and ready her mind is psyched for the whole sexual intercourse.



She again mentioned that the man with whom the woman is having sexual intercourse also plays a role in whether or not she will or can have an orgasm.



His relationship with the woman, how much she is into him, how well he knows how to work a woman’s body, among various factors, all come to play in making a woman reach orgasm.



“When we talk about orgasm, there are different types and a woman reaching orgasm during sexual intercourse or even foreplay depends on the steps taken by the man in the act. You don’t just get up and start biting on your woman’s clitoris expecting her to have an orgasm”, she said.



According to the sex coach, a lot of women fake orgasms these days because some men do not know how to properly work a woman’s body to make her cum. "When the woman is not enjoying sexual intercourse, it is quite difficult to say it at that moment, hence, they fake orgasms to get the man to pause or even stop."



She however said that any man who is observant during sex will know when a woman is faking an orgasm.



Dzifa bragged that she has experienced all types of orgasm in her life and advised that it is a necessary good that every woman experiences at least one type of orgasm in her life.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.