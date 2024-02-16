Here's what happened when McBrown visited Adu Safowah after speech-a-thon attempt

Entertainment of Friday, 16 February 2024

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, paid a visit to socialite cum media personality, Adu Safowah after the latter officially ended her Guinness World Record challenge for the longest speech by an individual.



During the visit, McBrown expressed her appreciation to Adu Safowah for taking such a bold decision to embark on a speech-a-thon attempt to put Ghana on the map at the global level.



She also admonished Adu Safowah to turn over a new leaf and desist from the things that caused a lot of controversies, making people despise her in the public domain.



“I came here to support you and thank you for doing this. This is a new chapter in your life; so, do away with the past and turn a new leaf. If you continue behaving the same way, people will ridicule you.



"Be careful with the people you surround yourself with, especially those who will deny you opportunities. Now, you have a brand, so, I would advise you to protect it,” McBrown said in a video shared by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Afterwards, Adu Safowah acknowledged that McBrown had impacted her life in diverse ways and showed her appreciation for the visit.



“I have learned a lot from you... I’m grateful for the visit,” she stated.



Adu Safowah's record-breaking attempt, which began at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on February 9, 2024, ended on February 15, 2024, at 4:05 am after 130 hours of speeches.



Taking to her Instagram page to share the good news, Adu Safowah cited the GWR attempt as a "Rebirth" and showed her appreciation to God, her fans, and colleagues for supporting her attempt in the past six days.



The attempt, which lasted for five days and ten hours, saw Adu Safowah give speeches ranging from her personal life to topical issues. She delivered mainly in English and Twi.



Several celebrities, including Nana Yaa Brefo, Nigel Gaisie, and Akumaa Mama Zimbi showed up to offer their support to her.



Adu Safowah aims to beat the current record of 90 hours and 2 minutes, achieved by Ananta Ram KC from Nepal in Kathmandu from August 27 to 31, 2018.



She joins the ranks of notable Ghanaians who have previously participated in Guinness World Records attempts, including Afua Asantewaa (sing-a-thon), Chef Failatu Abdul Razak (cook-a-thon), Ace-Liam Nana Sam (youngest artist), and Dela Gomey (lipstick applications in 30 seconds).



Watch the video below







