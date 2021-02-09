Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Here’s what Starboy wants Ghanaians to remember Ebony for

Ebony's father, Nana Opoku Kwateng

Three years after her death, Nana Opoku Kwateng describes his daughter as “determined, hardworking and sober” and these, he says, should be the predominant memories of the Late Ebony Reigns.



In an interview with Chelsy Sey on Y97.9FM’s ‘Ryse N Shyne’, he emphatically expressed: “Once upon a time, there lived a queen so sober, so energetic, and so beautiful. She was so determined and a hard worker. I want people to remember that. She didn’t make that on a silver platter she did work hard and indeed as I said there lived a queen”.



Meanwhile, Starboy Kwarteng is of the view that Ebony has not been appreciated enough in the Ghanaian music scenes.



“She deserves better than what I am seeing though. She deserves much better. They should be promoting her here and there. There are many things the industry can do and should be doing to promote Ebony Reigns and as it is, they are not doing so”, he added.



The CEO of ‘Bony to the World Records’ has however vowed that he will do all he can in his power to keep the legacy of his daughter, Ebony Reigns alive.



Ghanaian musician, Ebony Reigns died in a gory accident after her car reportedly collided with a bus in south western Ghana.



The 20-year old Afrobeat and Dancehall musician was on a trip to Sunyani with two friends when the incident occurred.



Ebony is remembered for most of her hit songs such as ‘Maame Hwe’, ‘Hustle’, ‘Date Your Fada’,’Kupe’, ‘Sponsor’, among others.