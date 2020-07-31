Here's what Beyoncè told Shatta Wale first time they met

Entertainment of Friday, 31 July 2020
Shatta Wale has opened up on what 'Queen Bey' told her at their first meeting.
The dancehall musician established that Beyonce told him how strong his vocals are, a compliment he has never recieved from any Ghanaian since he started music.
According to Shatta, standing in the same space as Beyoncè was a dream he never wanted to wake up from.
"Beyoncè told me she likes my vocals and my songs are one of a kind. The first day I met Beyoncè, I thought it was a dream for me.
I thought it wasn’t me standing there. I remember after speaking to her I had to call my father and I was screaming…” he stated in an interview with Onua FM.
Meanwhile, trending across all the social media platforms now is the Shatta-Beyoncé “Already” music video.
The video, in less than 7 hours after it’s release has reached a number of views of over half a million on all digital platforms.
A good number of celebrities have taken to their various social media platforms to congratulate him.
