LifeStyle of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Here’s how you may be using hand sanitizers wrongly

Using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is a convenient method of hand hygiene on the go, especially in the absence of soap and water.



Recognizing that using hand sanitizer properly is an effective way to slow the potential spread of the coronavirus, but it should not be the only preventative measure you are taking.



It is important to use hand sanitizer rightfully, if not, you may not get rid of germs and viruses on your hand.



Here’s how you may be using hand sanitizer wrongly:



You don’t use enough hand sanitizer on your hands



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you need to use enough sanitizer to cover all surfaces of your hands.



Once sanitizer is on your hands, take the time to cover every crevice.



You don’t wait for the hand sanitizer to dry



The CDC says you should rub your hands together for about 20 seconds until they feel dry.



If you don’t wait for that, you can “essentially end up wiping it off on something, and then it’s not really doing its job.



Wash hands when they are dirty



You may be in need of clean hands after handling messy food or playing sports. But spritzing hand sanitizer should not replace thoroughly cleaning your hands with soap and water when there’s grit or grease on them.



Hand sanitizer cannot really effectively get to the surface of your hand if there is “dirt covering part of your hand.

