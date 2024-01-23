Here is why Afronitaaa left DWP Academy - Reports

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Kwadwo Sheldon, has disclosed the reasons that led to the departure of dancer, Afronitaaa from the Dance With a Purpose (DWP) Academy.



Kwadwo Sheldon noted that per his conversation with Quables, who is the manager of the DWP Academy, Afronitaaa decided to quit the group to chase her dreams and embark on other projects.



He also indicated that Afronitaaa did not leave the DWP Academy acrimoniously as perceived by some members of the public but it was a peaceful exit without any controversies or skirmishes.



Kwadwo Sheldon stated that it is probable that Afronitaaa may begin her dance classes and even go ahead to establish her academy after exiting the DWP group.



“I spoke to Quables, who is the leader of the academy (DWP) and I asked him a few questions. I can't make the conversation public but the basic cue from the conversation was that she left because probably she has outgrown DWP Academy and she wants to do things on her own. So after six years of being with the group and getting all these followers, and attention and being on billboards, she thinks this is the right time for her to move on.



“When I asked if there were any skirmishes he [Quables] denied it and stated that it was on a good note. The other side was that Afronitaaa wanted to move on and organize dance classes and maybe eventually establish her academy. So in conclusion, she had to leave to chase her dreams,” he said in a video shared on X.



This comes after the Dance With a Purpose (DWP) Academy released an official communique to announce the departure of one of its best dancers, Afronitaaa.



The news stunned some members of the public who were anxious to know what triggered her exit from a dance group she had been with for almost six years.



