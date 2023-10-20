Here is the movie Oprah Winfrey got the best paycheck

Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has revealed that her payment for her role in “The Color Purple” was the best she has ever earned. In the 1985 Steven Spielberg film, she played the character Sofia, marking her debut in feature films and earning her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She indicated that the opportunity was a turnaround moment in her career.



According to her, at that point in her life, she had high hopes of featuring in the movie, but, the life-changing lesson she picked out of the experience is learning to surrender when it matters. Despite being offered only $35,000 for the role, it was the best paycheck she ever earned featuring in a film, as reported by Today.



“It changed everything and taught me so much. It is God moving through my life,” she said.



The Color Purple, originally a 1982 novel by Alice Walker, tells the story of Celie, an African-American woman in the 1900s facing abuse from her father and husband.



The narrative was initially adapted into a film by Steven Spielberg and later transformed into a Broadway show in 2005 and 2015. A new adaptation, directed by Blitz Bazawule, is set to debut on December 25, presenting a big-screen version of the Broadway musical.



Winfrey, along with Spielberg, served as a producer for the film adaptation which she describes as “a full-circle moment”.



The first trailer for the 2023 musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” was released in May, followed by a second trailer on October 10. These trailers provide glimpses of the cast singing, dancing, and emotional scenes, offering a promising preview of what’s to come in the film.



Danielle Brooks takes over Winfrey’s original role, while the cast includes Fantasia Barrino as Celie, with Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, and other notable actors in co-starring roles.



During the trailer launch event, Winfrey explained the significance of retelling the story of “The Color Purple” nearly 40 years later. She emphasized that as long as there is a need for self-discovery, self-empowerment, and the desire for love and victory in people’s lives, there will always be a need for a story like “The Color Purple” that resonates with audiences.