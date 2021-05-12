Here is the best birthday gift for men at age 40

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Dr. Bernard Toboh, consultant urologist at the Kwame Nkrumah Teaching Hospital, has revealed the best birthday gift that any man can get for himself or be given on his 40th birthday.



The doctor said this when he was asked by host, Nana Yaw Odame on eTV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge at which age it is advisable for men to start testing for prostate cancer. “When you hit 40, one of the best birthday gifts you can give to yourself is to have yourself checked."



According to the doctor, prostate cancer is usually asymptomatic from the start but can kill when it gets worse, hence the importance of testing at 40, which is the age at which men are more prone to developing the disease.



Dr. Toboh also mentioned that in cases where the disease is common in one’s family, it becomes necessary to test for it as early as age thirty-five or even thirty. He further advised that prostate cancer tests are not expensive to take, therefore, men should make it a priority and test once they clock the recommended testing ages.



“Have it in mind that the early cases don’t show symptoms so you don’t have to wait to see a sign before you test. You may not even be able to palpate early prostate cancer but at least getting tested helps to complete your medical assessment”, the doctor concluded.