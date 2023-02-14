Here is how much it cost to make Camidoh’s 'Sugarcane' a global hit

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2022, Ghana’s music industry chalked several international successes with some songs released locally becoming global hits.



One of such songs was 'Sugarcane' by Camidoh.



The song took the world by storm and dominated global charts but according to Camidoh’s manager, George Britton, it took more than the song’s appealing sound to make it an international hit.



In a Facebook post in which he underscored the level of financial commitment required to operate in the current world of music, George Britton revealed that it cost the management close to a million cedis in investments to make the original version of the song and its remix which featured King Promise, Darkoo and Mayorkun; a global hit.



He detailed that the said amount largely went into video shoots and promotions online and on other mediums.



“Camidoh attained global success as one of Africa's most streamed artists after spending just over GHc975,000 in a year, on one song,” the artiste manager wrote.



Read George Britton’s full post below:



The music industry has evolved into one of the most costly but also most lucrative creative endeavors of our day.



From creation to consuming cost a fortune.



Let me use Camidoh's Sugarcane original and remix as a case study.

JWillz and Rex, two incredible Ghanaian directors, shot and edited two music videos, Sugarcane and Sugarcane Remix, respectively. Promotions were run on both radio and TV in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, the UK, and the US.



Online ad sponsors, social media influencers, and content creators in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, the UK, the US, Tanzania, etc. were equally engaged. Nightclubs and bars in Africa as well as the UK played a significant role.



Camidoh attained global success as one of Africa's most streamed artists after spending just over Ghc975,000 in a year, on one song.



This feat was achieved by the amazing team behind Camidoh, i.e., Grind Don't Stop, GB Recz, and Crux Global, not forgetting some amazing support from the media, family, and friends.



To constantly achieve this success and more, the music industry will need a much stronger enabler, i.e., the presence of major record labels, heavy financial support from the government, and angel investors in the music industry to help propel the artists to a global stage.











