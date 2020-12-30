Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are the most shocking showbiz controversies of 2020

Sarkodie, Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel have been involved in several controversies this year

2020 was full of juicy stories about showbiz controversies that were incredibly hard to ignore.



The biggest entertainment scandals this year was a mix bag of divorces, fights of all kinds, and major stunts.



But as we say goodbye to 2020, we take a look at the most buzz-worthy, headline-making stories in the showbiz industry this year.



Here are some of the best controversies that will have you sipping on some nostalgic tea:



Nana Ama Mcbrown deep kissing her baby



The Ghanaian actress and television presenter did not only make the news in Ghana for passionately kissing her baby at her 1st birthday party.



After she was heavily criticized for going too far when kissing Baby Maxin, the video found its way on an American television station.



Nana Ama and Maxin’s viral video was televised on Fox 5 in the United States of America with a question posed to pundits on how parents show too much affection for their kids.





FOX 5 NEWS discussing Nana Ama Mcbrown licking her daughter #ameyawtv pic.twitter.com/N2AUyKwT86 — Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112) March 3, 2020

What u ppl know is asking unprofessional questions like are u sleeping with Bullet ? R u dating Shatta? R u dating Kuami Eugene?

Is that the only thing u can ask a female artiste??!

I’m sick n tired of it !

GHANA WAKE UP !! — Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) June 9, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter