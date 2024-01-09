Here are some of the mouth-watering meals Chef Faila has cooked so far

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak’s incredible journey of embarking on the ‘Guinness Book of Records' longest cooking marathon by an individual’ has produced over 150 meals and counting.



She has cooked a wide range of mouth-watering local Ghanaian delicacies comprising of; jollof rice, braised rice, banku, tuo zaafi, fufu, rice balls, among others, with a variety of soups.



Some of her mouth-watering foreign delicacies include; pancakes, waffles, samosa, spring rolls, baked pastries all kinds of salads and so on.



Chef Faila has since dished out over 600 plates of food with about 150 plates dedicated to orphanage homes and street children.



Aside from admiring her vibrancy, patrons who have had a taste of the chef’s food have attested to her great culinary skills.



Not forgetting her ‘eye-catching’ food presentation skills.



Background



Chef Faila commenced her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking session by an individual on December 31st 2023.



The young energetic chef whose current ambition is to cook for an astounding 240 hours has currently surpassed 200 hours.



As it stands, Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has broken the current cook-a-thon record held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.



She has also ‘more than exceeded’ popular Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci’s record of 93 hours.



