Here are some facts you may not know about the late Peetah Morgan

On February 26, 2024, the world woke up to the sad news of the passing of influential Reggae musician and member of the award-winning group, Morgan Heritage; Peetah Morgan.



His passing at the age of 46 came as a shock to many. Tributes have since poured in from all over the world to celebrate the singer.



As the world mourns his passing, here are some facts about the late Peetah Morgan.



Early life



• Peter Anthony Morgan, also known as Peetah, was the lead singer of Morgan Heritage, a Grammy-winning Reggae band that he formed with four of his siblings.



• Born in 1977, Peetah Morgan was one of the 30 children of Denroy Morgan, a Jamaican Reggae artist who died in 2022. He had a hit song called "I'll Do Anything For You" in 1981.



• Peetah Morgan and some of his siblings grew up in Brooklyn, the New York City borough that has been home to thousands of Jamaicans since the 1960s. They attended school and rehearsed with their father on weekends.



• Although born and bred in the United States, Peetah Morgan recalled a strong Jamaican vibe in his household: “Our parents raised us like Jamaicans. It was Americans at school but once we were home it was all about being Jamaican,” he said.



• Peetah Morgan was heavily influenced by the works of the late Reggae musician and new-wave roots singer Garnet Silk: “I started listening to a lot of reggae when Silk passed away. There was just something about him,” he recalled in an interview in 2009.



Career • Peetah Morgan founded Morgan Heritage along with Una Morgan, Nakhamyah "Lukes" Morgan, Memmalatel "Mr. Mojo" Morgan, Roy "Gramps" Morgan and others in 1994. The band later became a quintet, as Una and Lukes left the group.



• Morgan Heritage was known for its diverse musical influences and harmonious vocals. The band worked with prominent Reggae producers like Bobby Digital and released several albums on VP Records, a leading Reggae label.



• Morgan Heritage also collaborated with other reggae and dancehall artists, such as Damian Marley, Capleton, Busy Signal, and Chronixx



• Morgan Heritage's latest album, "The Homeland", released in 2023, celebrated the African roots of reggae and featured collaborations with Jamaican and African artists.



Awards



• Morgan Heritage won three Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album throughout its existence. The first one was for "Strictly Roots" in 2016, the second one was for "Avrakedabra" in 2018, and the third one was for "The Homeland" in 2024.



• Morgan Heritage also won several other awards and nominations, such as the International Reggae and World Music Awards, the MOBO Awards, and the Jamaica Observer Awards.



Death • Peetah Morgan died on February 25, 2024, at the age of 46. His family announced his passing on social media but did not disclose the cause of death.



• Peetah Morgan's death was mourned by many fans and fellow musicians, who paid tribute to his talent and contribution to reggae music. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness called his death a "colossal loss" for Jamaica and reggae music.



