Here are 10 Ghanaian songs perfect for your wedding

Entertainment of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Music can set the perfect tone at your wedding if you compile the right playlist for your big day that will leave a lasting memory.



In Ghana, Saturdays are for weddings, where family, friends and well wishes gather to celebrate couples who are embarking on the journey of marriage.



There are timeless songs which have become the favourites of many couples both young and old. Some of these tracks detail their life stories, the struggles, sacrifices and obstacles they had to overcome.



Whether a customary or white wedding, a DJ can never go wrong with these special love songs.



Couples pay critical attention when it comes to music selection for their first dance. This playlist can be a guide to you.



Here are some popular wedding songs in Ghana:



1. Fatia Fata Nkrumah by Dada KD







2. Enya Mi Ho by Kwabena Kwabena ft. Joojo







3. Take Away by Aka Blay ft Cabum







4. Asie Ho by Daddy Lumba







5. I Do Love You by Akwaboah







6. Take Care Of You by Adina featuring Stonebwoy







7. Sweetie Pie by Kofi Kinaata







8. Can't Let You Go by Sarkodie featuring King Promise







9. Say I Do - Sollo7 featuring Akorfa







10. Would You Still Love Me? by Brian Nhira









