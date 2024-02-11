Hephzi's Gifts shop presents amazing offers for Valentine's Day

LifeStyle of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: Hephzi's Gifts

Renowned Accra-based gift shop, Hephzi’s Gifts are on a mission to make it easier for customers and the public to make great choices with gifts to celebrate Valentine’s Day.



Valentine's Day which is marked on February 14 each year is occasioned with lovers expressing their affection with greetings and gifts.



Ahead of the day of love, the gift shop has announced its wide range of assorted gifts and packages that are tailored to suit customers needs. These range from budget friendly flowers, chocolates, balloon bouquet’s, cupcakes, luxury hampers and more.



Hephzi’s are the connoisseurs of elegantly packaged fresh flowers, baby baskets hampers and more, that are bound to put a smile on the faces of its recipients.



The items are a blend of high quality products made in both UK and Ghana. Hephzi’s Gifts are located at East Legon - Shiashie, adjacent Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, next to Total Wine.



Customers are advised to also check them out on Instagram @hephzis, or call 0555 940 022 to place hamper orders or make any further enquiries.



Hephzi’s, your purveyors of elegance.