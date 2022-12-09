Help your friends who are artistes - Kelvyn Boy

Entertainment of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afrobeat singer Kelvyn Boy has echoed the challenges artistes have to face in the music industry with calls for support from friends.



The 'Down Flat' hitmaker who has enjoyed a good year has described the industry as a tough territory to conquer adding that it is 'no joke'. For this reason, talents need all hands on deck, especially from their circle.



He has admonished friends of artistes to do their best and contribute to their success stories.



"This music thing ah no joke!! Support an artiste friend if you have one! Do the best you can #Billionaire," Kelvyn Boy tweeted.



The singer is currently promoting his latest single titled 'Billionaire' which was released in November.



Check out the post below





This music thing ah no joke!! Support an artiste friend if you have one! Do the best you can ????#Billionaire — Trendiest (@kelvynboymusic_) December 3, 2022

OPD/BB