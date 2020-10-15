Entertainment of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Help me beg Selly Galley - Cyberbully cries to Ghanaians

play videoNana Yaa Henewaa Piesie called TV Presenter Selly Galley a barren woman

Nana Yaa Henewaa Piesie, the young woman who described actress and TV personality Selly Galley-Fiawoo as 'horror face and barren woman' has released a video pleading for forgiveness.



The young lady with Instagram handle Henewaa_Piesie2 incurred the wrath of Ghanaians including celebrities after Selly Galley shared her (Piesie) insult and responded by raining generational curses on the lady.



“For these ignorant words of insults that came out of your mouth to me, seeking to cause me pain and unhappiness for absolutely nothing I've done to you or your family... I say to you this Wednesday noon of October 14, 2020, that you will not live to prosper and be happy.



You will have a lifetime of bad luck and depression. Everything you touch, say or do will bring unexplainable misery to you. Your generation will pass on the curse of infertility, unhappiness, madness and misery I call upon you this day. May your business go from bad to worse,” portions of her post read.



Not being able to comprehend the trolls and backlash from fans of Selly Galley and Ghanaians, she has for the second time released a video begging for forgiveness.



"Pls help me reach @ Selly galley fiawoo, her Fan's, Family, Ghanians n de whole world," she captioned the video on her Instagram page.



Earlier on, henewaa_piesie2 apologized to Selly saying it wasn’t her intention to hurt her (Selly) or her family. She indulged Selly to find a place in her heart to forgive her adding that “God willing next year you will give birth.”



Watch the video below:









