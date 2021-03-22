Help bring to life '28th The Crossroads', an animated African story with global impact

Entertainment of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Oral Ofori

Greetings to you and yours. My name is Oral Ofori and I am a digital storyteller. I've been involved in an animation movie project by Studio Parables and Animation Africa of Ghana since October of 2020.



We are almost done and due for release before the end of 2021. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions I will need your help by way of financial assistance or partnership so we can complete and share the movie with the world.



The movie-length animation chronicles the 28th February Crossroads shooting that sparked the 1948 agitations in the then Gold Coast, now Ghana. As a way to help the unfinished product get the attention needed to finish it, I wrote a series of stories about it in the media online.



Early in January 2021, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) World Service noticed the above story and granted us an interview. BBC aired their radio interview on February 2021, and my partner in Ghana is the one heard talking about the Ghana animation industry and our project in it. The following month, we were again featured on the Voice of America network in Washington DC.



We are now looking to fully complete this animation movie and to also take the project to a larger audience as we feel it deserves a global reach due to how it richly tells the story of Ghana and how it impacts Africa and the world which greatly stands to benefit from it.



Some of the funds raised will be used in scoring the movie, doing subtitles, colour-grading, promotions and media as well as taking care of other logistical concerns. So, you see, your support will go a long way and be greatly appreciated.



Completing this movie will be a stepping stone for us to raise awareness, telling our other authentic African stories. This is why we would greatly appreciate your donation and support in making it a reality -- we have already started work on other projects that we are excited to share soon!



To directly connect with us and become updated about this particular project and our other future projects, click the following links to reach us on Facebook and Twitter and share the project's current trailer in the link below. We also intend to use a percentage of all proceeds from our project towards establishing a form of memorial in honour of all those who lost their lives in the fight for freedom, thank you.



Watch our current trailer here:







Please donate and ask your loved ones to do same in this link.





