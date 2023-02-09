Heavily pregnant Victoria Lebene schools women on glowing during pregnancy

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur, Victoria Lebene, has encouraged women to dispel the popular misconception that pregnant women cannot look their best while in that state.



A few months ago, reports stated that she and her husband, Eugene Osafo Nkansah, also known as ‘Nkonkonsa’, are expecting their second child.



Following the development, Victoria Lebene has flaunted her baby bump several times on Instagram while slaying in outfits and showcasing her glowing skin.



It appears that a heavily pregnant Victoria Lebene isn’t limited by her condition as she has also been seen sharing videos and of her bubbly self on social media.



However, highlighting on the need to look and feel-good despite being pregnant, the actress said,



“You can still glow like this while pregnant. Don’t be lied to, taking care of yourself in all conditions is paramount to healthy living,” she stated in a video shared on February 9, 2023.



After tying the knot in 2019, Victoria Lebene and her husband, welcomed their first baby three years ago on June 29, 2020.



Watch the video below:











ADA/EB