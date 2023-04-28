Heavily-endowed Maadwoa was never a slay queen - Uncle of lady murdered in Kumasi

Entertainment of Friday, 28 April 2023

While Inspector Ahmed Twumasi is facing trial for the murder of his 26-year-old lover Maadwoa, the family of the deceased has asked the general public to desist from tagging their daughter as a 'slay queen.



On the amount of Mr Appiah Agyei, uncle of the late Maadowa, his niece lived a decent life and worked hard to make ends meet.



Speaking in an interview with GHPage following the brutal murder that occurred on April 20, 2023, Mr Agyei, explained that Maadwoa's curvy body and bigger buttocks attracted men to her shop.



He however clarified that this did not stop the deceased from going about her business.



"Those who claim Maadwo was a slay queen, if they do wish can come out and prove it. I am her uncle, we can all prove it with eggs, schnapps, and water. Let's all find out the truth. She has love for all and that doesn't make her a slay queen. I dare her accusers to come forward and face me. We can evoke spirits with all three materials I mentioned to find out the truth.



"Every child has some form of stupidity in their life...Maadwo offered manicure services. Her late mother has a 'beer bar' and that was what she was operating until her demise. She also travelled to Togo to buy goods and so I doubt anyone who claims she was a slay queen. I wish they will come forward to prove that this was what she was into," the uncle of the deceased dared critics.



At the age of 26, Maadwoa knew how to fend for herself while working every day until her life was cut short by her lover, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi who shot her five times with a gun.



The uncle of the deceased made more revelations adding that Maadwoa did not have any financial support from men as speculated.



"She was a hard worker who never relied on one or two people...she was always at work and I will admit that a lot of men visited her shop. Out of 10 people, 8 of her customers were men. She was highly endowed with big buttocks and so she attracted a lot of men. Even her dyed hair was something to draw one's attention. Her 'shankus' was heavy, she was a nice lady," he added.










