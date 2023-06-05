Heaven is a place for Angels and not humans – Ajagurajah

Entertainment of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known by Ghanaians as Ajagurajah, has stated that heaven is a place meant for Angels and not humans.



He explained that the dead would rather go to paradise and not heaven; hence there is no concept of heaven for humans, stating Ecclesiastes chapter 9 verses 10 as a piece of evidence to back his claims.



Appearing as a guest on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, he made his claim.



He said: "Who says someone is going to heaven? Heaven is not meant for humans. Heaven is a place prepared for Angels. You are going to paradise but not heaven. God should allow the thief into heaven so you can steal heaven's properties. In David and Abraham's time, Jesus was not around, so when they died, where did they go to?"



He further explained that the Bible has specifically mentioned the people who will make it to heaven, and according to him, there are 144,000 of them, which includes persons who belong to the family of Judah, Gad, Reuben, and Asher.



He stated that the whites had brainwashed a lot of people by making them believe that all the good things in the world will be found in heaven; thus, everything on earth is vanity, adding that they are rather coming up with new developments and infrastructures.



"The white made us believe that earthly things are vanity, so there are good things in heaven. He said this so that when he is stealing your gold, you wouldn't say anything. Ask yourself, does someone drives Maserati in heaven? The white man who introduced the Bible is establishing new infrastructures, hoarding fuels, and doing other things. If he knows God will come soon, would he be doing that?" he explained.



Watch the video below:





ED/BB