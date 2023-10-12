You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 10 12Article 1860848

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

Heartbroken Wizkid spotted during his late mother's candlelight procession

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Wizkid lost his mother on Friday August 18, 2023 Wizkid lost his mother on Friday August 18, 2023

In couple of viral videos sighted online, Wizkid was seen in a sober mood during his mother's candlelight procession.

The participants of the procession sang worship songs as they rocked matching black shirts, bearing photos of the singer's late mum.

In a heartfelt development, the singer joined forces with other close family members and a group of friends, all dressed in black.

Wizkid, who was seated quietly the entire time, was joined by his elder sister, smart Project Management Consultant, Busayo Balogun.

The event took place in Lagos State, and it included a march through Shitta Small London, Surulere, a community close to WizKid's roots and where he grew up.

See the video below

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment