Heartbreak should normally heal in about six months – Psychologist

LifeStyle of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Psychological Association (GPA), Joy Anima Debrah, says that normally, heartbreak is supposed to heal within a span of about six months.



Talking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess in an interview on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, she said, “Many times, in about six months thereabouts, you should be able to heal from heartbreak normally”.



Joy Anima mentioned that it is possible to heal completely from heartbreak and even with some people, they could take less than the said six month period depending on certain factors like the kind of social support they have.



She said, “If you have a good family system or good friends or reliable people that you can share your problems with to help you easily let go of situations, then you can heal. Some other people have very positive ways of looking at things and they themselves can heal. Especially people who have good self-worth and good self-perception”.



She added that, “If you have a good self-concept and you believe that your life is not so much dependent on the other person and that you can always rebuild your life, you can heal”.



The PRO noted however that in cases where the effects of the heartbreak is severe, the person may not be able to heal on their own and this is usually when they need a therapist to coach them and help them on the path to reviving their self-worth and mental peace.