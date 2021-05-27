You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 27Article 1271521

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Health care personnel throws more light on some types of contraceptives

Mary Rose Boyuboie, a community health nurse shared this on ETV's Girls Vibe Mary Rose Boyuboie, a community health nurse shared this on ETV's Girls Vibe

Mary Rose Boyuboie, a community health nurse has stated the various types of contraceptives there are and also how they can be used.

She defined contraceptives as devices or ways of preventing pregnancy until one is ready.

Discussing the pros and cons of contraceptives on e.TV Ghana’s Girl Vibes Show with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess, she shared, “There are many types of contraceptives but most people only know about the common ones which are the pills, injectables and condoms which some don’t even consider as a contraceptive, whereas it is. This is because it is used to prevent pregnancy as well.”

Going into details she shared that, the injectable type of contraceptives are divided into two where we have the long term, used for up to 3 months and the short term contraceptive which lasts a month.

Moving on she added that, “We also have the barrier method which is the most common. That is the use of condoms. But unfortunately most people don’t know it is also a contraceptive,” she added.

She also revealed that another type of contraceptive that is not very common is the spermicide.

“It is a form of cream used to kill sperms to avoid pregnancy. The lady applies this on her abdomen to help kill the sperm to prevent it from growing,” she asserted.

Mary went on to note that some other methods such as the pull out method is a natural way of preventing pregnancy which most people also like to practice.

The health practitioner stated that there are many ways pregnancy can be prevented and advised it is important for every female to know their body and what best works for them, in order to know which contraceptive method best suits them.

