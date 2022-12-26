'He wasn't this romantic with his wife' - Reactions as Rudeboy, girlfriend fly to South Sudan in matching outfits

Entertainment of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye who is better known as Rudeboy has been spotted with his new younger girlfriend Ifeoma jetting to South Sudan as they dazzle in matching outfits.



As they walked towards the plane they were boarding, the couple was seen holding hands and talking affectionately.



Rudeboy's sudden display of passion and affection for his new girlfriend was mocked by social media users who claimed he never did it with his ex-wife Anita.



Check reactions here:



jennexglowtouch: "E no wear lik this with him wife way give am children???? all of a sudden he becomes a good man for his girlfriend. Fear this gender"



sheis_blessing: "Women in the house, let me pray for you…. May you not labor for someone else to reap ijn…"



romann_kk: "His ex wife must have been a terrible wife,man just moved on without stress!"



jenniferokwu: "Hmmm all of a sudden he is romantic but he wasn’t romantic and cuddly with the first wife . It’s high time ladies should stop building family with all these promiscous men for another lady : woman to reap where she did not sow . ##Inside life#"



queen.love.33449: "God when ooo when wife go commot for her marriage make me too enjoy her husband small ????????????"



skinmonny001: "Just Dey play. Some women are just praying for another woman to pull off, for them to enter. If you like no hold your man tight, Dey play!!!"