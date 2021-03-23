He used my womb for 'sakawa' but I got pregnant and now he wants me dead - Lady claims

Tabloid News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Based in the Ahafo region, Afia (pseudonym) has revealed that blood money is on the rise in her community and she is a victim of such rituals.



In a revealing interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Afia stated that her ex-boyfriend went in for money ritual; sakawa, as it is locally, known.



According to her, he told her he would only marry her if she took a seed.



After the pregnancy, he asked her to leave the house because he can't afford to marry her then.



"After I left the house, I started feeling pains in my stomach but the doctors said nothing was wrong with me. A pastor later told me that he used my womb as a sacrifice and if I give birth, my ex will go mad. If I'm unable to give birth too, I might lose my life," she revealed.



Due to the fear of losing her life, Afia aborted the baby. Nonetheless, he has been stalking and threatening her life.



"He always sends people to follow me and they often call to threaten me as well. So I decided to vacate the location. Leaving the house has become very difficult for me because I fear for my life," Afia added.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



