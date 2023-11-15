‘He is such an amazing guy’ – Efya shower praises on Sarkodie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Popular Ghanaian musician, Efya, has described rapper, Sarkodie as an amazing person who is always concerned and looks out for others.



She stated that of all the collaborations she has had with other artistes, the one with Sarkodie stands out for her because of his level of commitment and dedication.



The musician emphasized that Sarkodie had been amazing whenever she collaborated with him on songs and that leaves good memories in her mind about the rapper.



Speaking in an interview with Joy FM on Showbiz A-Z which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Efya made her admiration for Sarkodie known through how he treated her during a music collaboration.



This is how the conversation ensued between the show host, Kwame Dadzie and Efya.



Kwame Dazdie: You have had a lot of collaborations, which one of them would you say gave you the biggest visibility?



Efya: I have worked with almost 120 artistes. So I think my hardest collaboration would be with Sarkodie because it was fire. It changed my language but it is cool.



Kwame Dadzie: How does it feel working with Sarkodie?



Efya: It was wonderful, such an amazing guy always coming through for the gang you know.



Sarkodie has been criticized on some occasions by other artistes who complain of him being snobbish when he is approached for a collaboration.



Other musicians have shared opposing views per their experience with the rapper.



