He has every right to express his opinion – Kuami Eugene reacts to Guru's comment on his win

Ghanaian musician, Eugene Marfo, well known as Kuami Eugene, has reacted to Guru’s statement opposing his win at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



After Kuami Eugene was crowned as the Artiste of the Year, Guru took to his Twitter page to share his view on the development.



The NKZ Music star opined that the Lynx Entertainment artiste didn’t deserve to win.



Guru revealed he threw his support for Sarkodie to win but that didn’t see the light of the day.



When asked about what he thinks about Guru’s assertion in an interview monitored by Zionfelix.net on Hitz FM, Eugene told Andy Dosty that the former has every right to express his opinion.



He said he holds no grudges with Guru for making his opinion known.



Kuami Eugene stated that it is normal for people to criticize his win because Ghanaians are opinionated—and he understands where he is coming from.



The ‘Angela’ hitmaker indicated that some people would have expressed the same opinion if Sarkodie or Kofi Kinaata won.



Despite the view expressed by Guru, Kuami Eugene said he is ready to work with him anytime he is ready for them to collaborate.





