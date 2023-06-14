‘He has disappointed us totally’ – Kumawood actors slam Akufo-Addo, join Mahama’s campaign

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Some key actors and actresses from the Kumawood film industry, based in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, have pledged their support for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The said filmmakers who have united under the banner of "Artists for the NDC," have expressed their determination to rally behind former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC to rescue Ghana from what they perceive as a disappointing ruling government led by President Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



The Kumawood actors and producers strongly criticized the current administration, asserting that the Nana Akufo-Addo government has made hardship a central policy in the country, burdening ordinary Ghanaians.



They highlighted the difficulties faced by the film industry, emphasizing that despite its contributions to the nation's development, nothing seems to be going well in the country.



Expressing their disappointment, the actors declared that they had been deceived by the promises made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during their campaign, leading them to vote out the NDC.



One particular point of contention for the Kumawood artists was President Akufo-Addo's announcement of a film village to be built in Kyebi, rather than in Accra or Kumasi, the major film centers of the country. They questioned the suitability of Kyebi, asking if the people there are involved in the film industry.



Led by actress Christiana Awuni, the "Artists for the NDC" group expressed their disappointment in the NPP government, claiming that they have taken on more loans but have little to show in terms of development projects. They accused the NPP of lying their way to power and subsequently mismanaging the thriving economy left behind by the NDC in 2016, resulting in increased hardships for Ghanaians.



During a live interview on TVXYZ and Power FM, the Artists for the NDC voiced their commitment to campaigning vigorously for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama. They pledged to conduct door-to-door campaigns, and visit villages, neighborhoods, and ghettos, with the aim of garnering support for the NDC and ultimately rescuing Ghana in 2024.



“He couldn’t build the film village in Kumasi for us, or in Accra, but rather going to build that in Kyebi, do Kyebi people act movies? So, he has disappointed us totally,” Christiana Awuni said.



“This group, we are actors for Mahama 2024, I am Nana Kofi, 2024 if God doesn’t come something will happen.” Nana Kofi filmmaker added.



“If you want a president who is a serial liar, then it is Nana Addo. ”



"All of us are aware that we voted for our president Nana Akufo-Addo for him to come and help us (amid tears) ... In 2016, we provided for them in Kumasi, and myself, Big Akwes, gave out money to support NPP.



“So, if he can give us sweet words and, at the end of the day, he will do this to us, our president Nana Akufo-Addo, what we are telling him is that the same hands we used to vote for him, the same hands will decide this time."





