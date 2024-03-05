'He has common sense' - Okyeame Kwame on why he featured Kofi Kinaata on 'Sika'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Okyeame Kwame has explained why he chose to collaborate with Kofi Kinaata on his latest song, 'Sika'.



The song, which was released on March 4, 2024, has received a lot of praise from music lovers for the amazing chemistry between the two artistes.



Speaking in a recent interview, Okyeame Kwame, also known as "Rap Dacta" said he had always admired Kofi Kinaata's "common sense" and wanted to work with him.



He added that Kofi Kinaata had proven himself as a talented songwriter, having won the Songwriter of the Year award at the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) three times, while he had only won it twice.



“I wanted to know what was in that head and I called him for us to do a song together. During the recording sessions, I realised why he is a great songwriter: 'the boy get common sense, period'. He is very intelligent, very smart; he has learned the trick and the trade,” he said.



Okyeame Kwame also said that it was a great privilege for him to do a song with Kofi Kinaata, considering his outstanding artistic qualities.



'Sika' is a motivational song that encourages people to overcome the challenges of life and achieve their goals.



“It is who I have become currently, most of the things I do are to seek to bring out difficult times and triumphant moments, from poverty to riches,” he said.



