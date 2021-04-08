He fully paid for my music video – Ray James confesses to parry criticism against Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Every now and then, stories circulate in the media in the Western Region, regarding support or the lack of it from leading entertainment figures from the Region for upcoming artistes.



Kofi Kinaata has often been at the centre of such criticisms.



However, former Rufftown Records signee Ray James has said that such criticisms are unfounded as he has benefited from the benevolence of the man otherwise known as Martin King Arthur.



Specifically, he emphasized that the two-time Song Writer of the Year at the VGMAs fully funded the cost of his yet-to-be released music video ‘The One’.



“… I didn’t want to say this on air. The person wouldn’t even want me to say it. Sometimes it is said in Takoradi that [Kofi] Kinaata doesn’t help people from the [Western] Region & bla bla bla, but Kinaata paid for ‘The One’ music video.”



Ray James added that he didn’t even had to request that from Kinaata, as the latter willingly got in touch and asked to fully fund the cost for a video shoot.



Ray James suspects it is because the Fante Rap God likes the song.



Ray James made this revelation while hanging out with Ato Kwamina Otoo D’Gem on Connect FM in Takoradi.