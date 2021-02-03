Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

He facilitated my meeting with Obama in 2009 - Blakk Rasta eulogises Baffoe Bonnie

Ghanaian reggae artiste and radio presenter Blakk Rasta has eulogised the founder and Chief Executive Officer of popular radio station Radio Gold following his sudden death.



The founder of the mother company of Radio Gold and former Presidential staffer under the John Mahama administration died on Monday, February 1. Unconfirmed reports indicate that the business mogul died from COVID-19.



The musician recounted how Mr Baffoe Bonnie facilitated his memorable meeting with the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama in 2009 when he came to Ghana in a historic visit.



Blakk Rasta said the late Baffoe Bonnie took and cared for him like a son. He prayed for the repose of the soul of his father figure.



“The man in the thick mustache behind me is Baffoe Bonnie of Radio Gold. He facilitated my meeting with @BarackObama in 2009. He loved me like a son. He passed on today. Rest well, father.. I am in sorrow…,” Blakk Rasta wrote on his Twitter account.





