He didn’t listen to me - Osebo on why he stopped styling Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular boutique owner cum socialite, Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo the Zaraman, has opened up about why he decided to quit styling highlife musician, Kuami Eugene.



He explained that there was a time when Kuami Eugene was shooting a music video and he prescribed the right outfit for him to wear on that occasion.



Osebo continued that when it got to the moment when Kuami Eugene was supposed to wear the prescribed outfit, he did not heed the preferred style but used his discretion to alter it without his notice, adding that the act did not sit well with him which led to their separation.



Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Osebo the Zaraman stated that even though he is no more styling Kuami Eugene, his fashion sense is gradually improving following the public backlash.



“So I invited Kuame Eugene to my shop myself, and that was when he was going to do ‘wish me well video’. We took a lot of pictures with the kind of outfit I wanted him to do the video with. If Kuame wanted to use another dress for the video or another style he should have told me. ‘Nana, no, I want a white top, but I want to remove the hand’ that maybe I would have given him one. I invited you to my shop.



“This is what you want to do willingly, I did it. So go straight and do what I ask you to do. When I sit back and watch the video, I will be happy. But when you do it upside down, I will not enjoy it. So I will not even continue to do it again. That is how I backed off from Kuami Eugene.”



When he was asked how Kuami Eugene disregarded his instruction, he retorted, “The hand was removed, that was a posh T-shirt. Well, maybe he was young by then so he was trying to be more stylish. Now he's doing well unlike before.”



Osebo the Zaraman commented when he was asked to give his opinion on Kuami Eugene being chastised for the way he dresses and appears in public.





