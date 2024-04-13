Having your partner as your manager is the best thing for you as a female artiste - Celestine Donkor

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Popular Ghanaian gospel artiste Celestine Donkor has shared her insights on the benefits of having a partner as your manager, especially for female artistes.



In a live interview on TV3 on April 12, Celestine Donkor, citing her experience, stated that having her husband as a manager was ‘the best thing’ to happen to her.



Celestine Donkor recounted their journey of starting from scratch and learning together.



According to Celestine, sharing these experiences has not only strengthened their relationship but also enhanced the fun of travelling and performing together, both within and outside Ghana.



“I think, from my experience, it's the best thing to ever happen to a female artiste. It’s the best thing that can happen to you.



“My husband and I started from scratch, he was a businessman who was into imports and exports and then he came into music [doing it on a full-time basis].



“We can go like a month back to back on the road. Which husband will be staying at home for you? It will be really difficult if you are not on the field with your husband,” she said.



She highlighted the benefits of being on the field with her husband, stating, “It's all part of the fun. It's even better because we travel together. So we get to enjoy the other things,” she said amid laughter.



Celestine Donkor, however, warned that there first has to be mutual interest in music between the couple, stating that even a small degree of interest can be the foundation for a successful collaboration.



“You need to find out if your partner is, first of all, interested in doing it. If your partner is interested, even if that interest is just 10 or 20 per cent, I think you are good to go.



“You just need to consult, get information on what the job really entails and then learn on the job," she said.



Celestine Donkor is married to Kofi Donkor.



