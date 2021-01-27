LifeStyle of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Having a submissive wife doesn’t mean disrespect her – Pastor advises

play videoApostle, Tetebremu Kennedy Afreh Poku

Ghanaian Apostle, Tetebremu Kennedy Afreh Poku, has charged that the fact that a woman is submissive to her husband does not mean she should be disrespected in the home.



Speaking in an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on the country’s number one adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ which airs on eTV Ghana, he noted that respect is different from submission, and respect, in a relationship or marriage is reciprocal.



“When it comes to marriage, the man must respect the woman and the woman must also respect the man. The fact that your wife is submissive does not mean you shouldn’t give her the due respect.



Her submissiveness doesn’t mean that as soon as you get home from a long day’s work with your smelly armpit, you can make love to her. That is disrespectful. Some men, even after visiting the washroom, do not wash down and they expect oral sex from their wives”, he said.



According to the man of God, when a woman says she is tired in a marriage, it may not exactly be because she is tired of being a married woman or that she is tired of the sex but because some actions like those he prior mentioned, are a turn off for her.



Apostle Afreh Poku advised that men should always make it a point to be at their neatest before indulging their wives in any sexual activities, and not leverage on her submissiveness to disrespect her.



