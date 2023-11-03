Have you seen me smoking before? - Rev. Obofour fights Akwasi Awuah over weed claims

Entertainment of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev. Obofour Dare, the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide, has responded to claims by Evangelist Akwasi Awuah stating that he smokes weed despite being a pastor.



According to him, the claims by Evangelist Akwasi Awuah about him smoking weed are false and should be disregarded by the general public.



The founder of APC Worldwide questioned how Evangelist Akwasi Awuah knew he was a weed smoker without seeing him in the act or staying in the same residence with him.



Rev. Obofour disclosed that Evangelist Akwasi Awuah's claims are meant to gain fame and public attention to convince people to join his church due to the decline in his popularity.



“My uncle who smoked went mad when I was a child and the same thing happened to my colleague in school. So I see weed as madness. Because Akwasi Awuah wants clout, fame, and more people to go to his church, he came to tell Ghanaians that he had seen me smoking weed in a car.



"When I talked about his wife’s issue he was pained. As an Evangelist who has not seen it, he is spewing lies to tarnish my image for fame,” he said in a video shared by Express GHTV on their YouTube channel.



He continued: “So the people around could tell others that Obofour smokes weed even though he has not seen it. Have you seen someone smoking weed at the roadside before?



"Does Akwasi Awuah stay in my house? So how did he know? Some people have allowed their pastors to tune their minds like a remote and they believe anything the person says,” said Rev. Obofour.



His reaction comes after he got to know that Evangelist Akwasi Awuah marred his image by telling his congregants and the general public that he smokes weed.



The comment did not sit well with Rev. Obofour who has come out to respond to the allegations and rebuffed the claims.







Watch the video below







SB/NQQ