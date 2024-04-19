Have you seen a musician with hit songs dissing others? – Andy Dosty

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Popular media personality, Andy Dosty, has questioned why some musicians spend their time producing diss songs to get the attention of the public.



According to him, artistes who usually produce diss songs are those who have not been able to churn out hit songs to gain recognition in the music industry.



The radio host bemoaned the high rate at which diss songs seem to be a trend recently among artistes, adding that such acts do not contribute positively towards the growth of the music industry.



Speaking on the Daybreak show on Hitz FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Andy stated that it is foolishness for musicians to be producing diss songs instead of those with good and informed content.



“What Kinaata said makes a lot of sense. When you are very busy and you have hit songs, you don’t have time for that [producing diss songs]. Those without hit songs diss the most. Have you seen a very busy musician with hit songs dissing others? Do you think he is a fool? Foolish people have time to do that,” he said.



He made the remark after artiste, Kofi Kinaata, said that he does not see the relevance of a musician coming up with diss songs to feud with another.



The musician stressed that he does not respond to such songs due to the way and manner in which they promote feuds, which results in the exchange of insults in the public domain.



