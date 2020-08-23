Entertainment of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Have standards, be picky - Juliet Ibrahim tells single women

Actress, Juliet Ibrahim

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has said single ladies will need to have standard and be picky in the choice they make with respect to men.



She said on the ‘Ladies Circle’ programme on TV3 Saturday, August 22 that the standards will enable them to settle down with the right man.



John Dumelo, Juliet Ibrahim, Nii Ayi Tagoe, others take over 3FM today

Juliet Ibrahim was commenting on claims by songstress MzVee that she has stopped being choosy when it comes to men she dates.



Mz Vee said she had some qualities she expected to see in a man whom she wants to date but she has realized that she cannot get everything perfect so she has toned down with being picky.



“I’ve stopped being picky. I didn’t know I was but then I now know I was. Like you have to check all the boxes but that can’t happen, nobody is perfect,” she said in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM.



But Juliet Ibrahim disagreed with her position, saying she should be picky in the choices that she makes.



“Ladies should be able to have standards. If you have standard you have to be picky. It is not everybody that will walk up to me and I will accept it.



“For me, intelligence is important, I should be able to have a conversation with you. I cannot be talking about what is happening in America or Covid-19 and you are talking about shoe shine or something else. The level of IQ has to be on the same level.



“I also love consistency. If you are inconsistent then it is turn off for me. If you say A, let your A be your A. That is how I am. So for me it is those traits that I look for in a guy , don’t brag, don’t also to be too old-fashioned.”



She added: “Every woman needs to have a list so with what MzVee said, I will say that she will need to still have a standard and be picky .



“The only thing I will advise ladies on is that they should never have expectations. Just accept the person for who they are. That is what is important in a relationship.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.