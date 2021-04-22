Have a separate category for Urban Gospel – Kobby Salm to Charterhouse

Music of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Urban Gospel artiste Kobby Salm has added his voice to the ongoing debate for the need for organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards to have a separate category for Urban Gospel artistes.



One category in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) that has sparked controversy is the Gospel Song of the Year Category, which critics claim should not have artistes like Kobby Salm and Kofi Karikari in.



The critics claim the songs of these Urban Gospel artistes were not popular under the year under review.



Many were also surprised about the exclusion of Yaw Sarpong, who featured Sarkodie in his Ahobrase single which gained massive airplay across traditional media and on digital media space in 2020.



One other gospel artiste who couldn’t make it to the Gospel Artiste or Song Category is Patience Nyarko, who had a big bang with her Me Ye Nyame Dea single, which was released last year.



Amidst these controversies, Kobby Salm in an interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM suggested that moving forward, organizers can look into the issue of having a separate category for Urban Gospel.