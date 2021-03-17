Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Has Princess Shyngle confirmed dating Burna Boy?

play videoGambian actress, Princess Shyngle and Nigerian musician, Burna Boy

Nigerian Grammy award winner, Burna Boy together with his compatriot, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have made their country and the African continent proud.



In view of this, many people have associated with the success of Burna Boy and given credence to the old adage “Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan”.



Also, Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle who now wants to be referred to as Mrs. Bala-Gaye after her marriage a few months ago in a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, has lifted the lid to the public by confirming she once dated the Nigerian Superstar, Burnaboy in a video call with him in a hearty conversation.



She captioned the video …"When your ex wins a Grammy you clout chase, on the real though congratulations Dami, saw how you worked for this, Africa to the world.”



