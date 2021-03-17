You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 17Article 1207072

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Disclaimer

Source: SammyKay Media

Has Princess Shyngle confirmed dating Burna Boy?

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle and Nigerian musician, Burna Boy play videoGambian actress, Princess Shyngle and Nigerian musician, Burna Boy

Nigerian Grammy award winner, Burna Boy together with his compatriot, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have made their country and the African continent proud.

In view of this, many people have associated with the success of Burna Boy and given credence to the old adage “Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan”.

Also, Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle who now wants to be referred to as Mrs. Bala-Gaye after her marriage a few months ago in a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, has lifted the lid to the public by confirming she once dated the Nigerian Superstar, Burnaboy in a video call with him in a hearty conversation.

She captioned the video …"When your ex wins a Grammy you clout chase, on the real though congratulations Dami, saw how you worked for this, Africa to the world.”

Check out video below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

News

The sad incident occurred this dawn

Armed robbers kill Ali Ahmed Maikano, son of popular Sheikh Jallo Maikano of Prang

Sports

Accra Hearts of Oak striker Danjuma Ademola Kuti

Hearts of Oak striker confesses to sabotaging club’s move to sign Victorien Adebayor

Business

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy

Government warns TOR workers

Africa

Former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh

Germany arrests ex-Gambian elite guard complicit in Jammeh 'murders'

Opinions

JohnPauls Eyiram is a pupil at North Hills International School

How Ghana's Oil and Gas sector is influencing construction in the country?