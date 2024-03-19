Harvest Praise 2024 hosts Alvin Slaughter and Phil Thompson live in Ghana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: Harvest Praise

Following the unforgettable experience at its silver jubilee celebration last year, Harvest Praise is raising the bar yet again by hosting two of America’s soul-inspired gospel music ministers: Phil Thompson and Alvin Slaughter. The event is on Good Friday, March 29, 2024, at the First Love Centre – Legon; at 4 pm prompt.



Harvest Praise 2024 is dubbed the Anapuao Edition. Anapuao is the Greek word for Rest. This edition is inspired by Matthew 11:28, which calls all who are weak and heavy-laden to come to Jesus for rest. It promises to be a time of refreshing and healing for the soul.



As always, there will be life-transforming ministrations by Harvest Theatre as well as the host choir, the evergreen Harvest Gospel Choir. As we gather to worship, praise, and dance to the Lord in a Holy Spirit-inspired atmosphere, long-standing battles will come to an end, burdens will be lifted, and chains will be broken.



PHIL THOMPSON:



As he puts it, “The mandate is clear. I feel the Lord’s call on my life to lead people into his presence to worship”. Though Phil has been singing since childhood, it wasn’t until age 30 that he discovered his gift for writing music.



In 2017 he stepped forward from behind the pen and committed to one goal: worship. The world immediately took notice of this worshipper’s authentic heart as the live session video for My Worship gained over 12 million views. The full project was released in 2018 and it reached number 1 on billboard charts.



It garnered both Dove Award and Stellar Award nominations. Within that same year, Phil crisscrossed the globe worshipping in Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, the UK, and Canada.



After the release of My Worship, Phil Thompson has released some other powerful songs like My Response, Crashing, Fragrance, Jesus, and more.



ALVIN SLAUGHTER:



Speak the name Alvin Slaughter and visions of dynamic worship music and lively praise songs rush to mind. The Dove Award and Stellar Award nominee has been a pivotal part of the growth of praise and worship in the church.



The former lead male vocalist of the multiple Grammy Award-winning Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir is known for his cross-cultural songs and a smooth blending of gospel and contemporary Christian music, creating a style that’s uniquely his own. With 8 solo albums, Alvin has made a name for himself in the genre of praise and worship.



Accolades have followed, including Dove Award nominations for Praise and Worship Album of the Year, and Contemporary Black Gospel Song of the Year as well as Stellar Award nomination for Best Male Solo Performance. He has nurtured a career that has seen him speak and sing globally in South America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean and throughout the United States racking up millions of miles on the road.



Noted for songs like I Will Run to You, Holy Spirit Rain Down, He Alone is Worthy etc., He is married to Joy Slaughter, and they both reside in New York. Currently, he travels to perform Christian concerts, with his wife sharing her experiences as a former missionary to Haiti.



Tickets are available at http://tickets.ipaygh.com/harvprai2024; via mobile money Short Code: *725*1155# on all networks; from all Harvest Chapel branches in Accra and Tema; and the following retail outlets: Sunny 88.7FM, Baatsonaa Total, and Airport Shell. Orders for tickets can also be placed by calling the ticket hotline: 0544365119



Background



Harvest Praise is an annual Christian musical outreach programme, organised by Harvest International Ministries (HIM). This music outreach event was started in 1998 and has been held every Good Friday since. Our goal is to influence lives positively through quality, live musical and drama performances and to offer a refreshing experience for the entire family.



Harvest Praise has become a well-sought-after fixture on the Ghanaian Easter calendar and remains one of the biggest and longest-running annual Christian concerts in Ghana. Our audience cuts across all socio-economic and demographic groupings including young and old, Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians.



There is often massive audience participation, with patrons being enthusiastically engaged, and the event centre resounding with musical tunes. The ambience created is certainly one that must be experienced. Patrons leave Harvest Praise truly blessed and refreshed.