Entertainment of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hammer commends Trigmatic on new business venture

Hammer [C] with Trigmatic [R]

Hammer of the Last Two Music Group has lauded Trigmatic following the musician’s decision to venture into rice production.



About three years ago, Trigmatic launched a campaign dubbed 'Grow Ghana, Eat Ghana' to promote farming among the youth. This was a year after he had commenced work on his 4-acre rice farm.



“In order to show seriousness and commitment, I started a rice farm with the aim of encouraging young farmers and my followers to start looking in the area of agriculture,” Trigmatic remarked in 2017. “This will be my second year in farming and the target is to scale up our operations increase our yield this year.”



The dream of the rapper, known for the exhibition of unparalleled lyrical dexterity has been realized as he now boasts of Koaba rice.



Hammer, real name Edward Nana Poku Osei who is one of the few showbiz personalities to have ventured into food production has been stunned by Trigmatic’s effort and has pledged to give the rapper the needed assistance to succeed.



“This is impressive, this is big. I can’t emphasize enough, I’m very impressed,” remarked Hammer.



In the last couple of years, some celebrities have invested in other businesses to increase their revenue streams.



Hammer, for instance, became Head of sales and marketing as well as equity stakeholder & Partner of A1 Bread company in 2017. Hammer was initially tasked with the rollout and marketing activation of the company’s Accra operations and since then the enterprise has seen tremendous growth as it has become a household name. The CEO of A1 bread has also begun international operations in the USA.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo has also ventured into mushroom farming in the constituency as part of his vision to tackle unemployment. While actresses Salma Mumin and Lucky Lawson own eateries, rapper Reggie Rockstone is famed for his waakye in a jar.



“Most artistes do not realise that they are a business. Their brand is a vessel that can move anything and it pleases me to know that some of these artistes are actually realizing it,” said Hammer.





