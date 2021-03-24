Hammer blames MUSIGA, GHAMRO for poor industry structures

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Music producer, Hammer of The Last Two has indicated that the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) and Musicians’ Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) have performed poorly in the discharge of their duties towards growing the creative arts industry in the country.



Speaking on Class91.3FM's weekend entertainment show, The Big Show, Hammer said “The authorities we have are not doing a great job so we are just educating with the power we have as experienced people to give the industry a real push”.



Hammer further revealed that together with other stakeholders, he aims to educate producers especially on how to make money via music streaming platforms.



Hammer hopes to get most of the producers onto the online streaming platforms and educate them on how it works.



"I don't want to be called out 20 years later for ruining the industry. We have to leave it better than we found it. That is why I came back into the industry,” he stated.