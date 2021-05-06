Hammer applauds Wan O, the artist who defied industry odds to forge path to success

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

If you have been to any of the malls in the capital city - Accra Mall, Westhills Mall, Achimota Mall - it is very likely you have come across him. Wan O, an unassuming young artiste with dreadlocks has since 2014 been selling his CDs to persons who have for one reason or the other headed to the mall.



Quite unconventional, a determined Wan O knowing how the challenges of the industry could cripple his vision, damns all the consequences there is, walks to prospective buyers and market his products to them.



This bold step has not only earned him popularity at the Accra’s biggest business centers but also resulted in purchases. Despite the fact that a lot of people are moving from audio CDs, Wan O's strategy is very significant. A visit to some commercial areas shows that CDs and DVDs are still being sold and purchased, an indication that there is a market for it.



Wan O realises that though people may not necessarily priortise the audio CDs as a primary means of consuming music, a lot of people consider it as a physical asset or paraphernalia of an artiste that they admire or enjoy, a reason he's stuck to the format.



Although the strategy has been immensely helpful to his brand, Wan O is not relenting on his effort. Like other musicians, he has his records on streaming platforms in his quest to reach a wider audience.



His resilience has gradually caught the eyes of Hammer of The Last Two Music Group, one of the most influential figures in the Ghanaian entertainment industry often referred to as 'industry godfather'.



The legendary record producer who couldn’t hide his admiration for the youngster in a recent Facebook post where he acknowledged the musician’s efforts with words of encouragement.



"Big up to Wan O, he refused to be put down by industry obstacles... been selling his CDs at Accra malls since 2014 there about... now enjoying great streaming numbers. We salute your struggle soldier. Keep going," Hammer's post read.



The post has since attracted comments from many, testifying to their respective encounters with such a person and how they purchased his CD out of admiration for his drive and passion.



