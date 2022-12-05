Hamamat Montia shares first photo of her newborn

Entertainment of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entrepreneur and former beauty queen, Hamamat Montia has welcomed her third child after months of glowing in her baby bump.



The new mum on Sunday shared a photo with her bundle of joy and once again reminded her followers of the power of a woman's body and their ability to carry babies for nine months.



Although the baby's identity was not revealed, friends, family and social media users sent their congratulatory messages to the 34-year-old founder of Hamamat African Beauty.



Her post dated December 4 read: "My power is God’s power and it is endless….The future of Africa is in our bodies #Queens may we birth the leaders we seek. Happy new month #KingsandQueens #reloaded."



Hamamat who is already blessed with two daughters is known for promoting Ghanaian culture and the benefits of African shea butter to the skin through her made in Ghana products.



Check out the photo below:



