Hamamat Montia goes public with her relationship with Ghanaian businessman

Ghanaian beauty queen, Hamamat Montia, has managed to keep her personal life including family private. For years, many have wondered who might be the lucky man in her life.



Rumours heightened in 2022 when she announced in an Instagram post that she is expecting her third child. Fans and followers were blessed with beautiful baby bump photos throughout Hamamat's pregnancy although the identity of her partner was kept secret.



On April 11, 2023, the former Miss Maliaka queen went public with her relationship with Ghanaian businessman and owner of the Safari group of Companies, Samuel Afari Dartey.



On the occasion of her partner's birthday, Hamamat shared photos and videos from a private birthday party that broke the news of her love life with the CEO of Aqua Safari Resort and Safari Valley Resort, the father of her youngest child.



"Happy birthday to my partner in crime. #odoy3wo," read the caption of the viral post that captured the family in broad smiles.



Fans and well wishes including popular personalities sent congratulatory messages to Hamamat and her family who made them believe in love.



Hamamat Montia who owns a skincare brand has earned the nickname 'Queen of Ghana' for her effortless promotion of the country's rich culture as well as shea butter from the Northern region.

























