Hamamat Africa dissociates itself from inappropriate conduct of videographers

Entertainment of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: GNA

Hamamat Africa, the leading producer of Sheabutter in the country has condemned the bullying of a security official by videographers who were contracted by the company to undertake a specific project.



A viral video circulating online shows two videographers in Hamamat-branded shirts verbally abusing a security guard during the dispensation of his dutites



In a statement released on Friday, 12 January 2024, Hamamat Africa expressed its shock towards the conduct of the videographers, whom they described as third-party contractors.



"Hamamat Africa is deeply troubled by a recent online video depicting unacceptable behaviour by videographers wearing Hamamat Africa-branded shirts during a scheduled production shoot. on December 27, 2023.



"It is essential to clarify that these videographers were independently contracted individuals and not employees of Hamamat Africa.



"Although provided with Hamamat-branded T-shirts, they are third-party contractors with no direct association with our brand. Hamamat Africa did not participate in or endorse the incident and has promptly terminated its association with the involved videographers.



"We unequivocally condemn the bullying and verbal abuse directed towards a security guard, actions contrary to our core values of respect, professionalism, and ethical conduct."



Hamamat Africa also apologised to the security personnel affected as well as anyone who was affected by their conduct.



"We recognise the distress caused and assure you that we are taking this matter seriously. Moving forward, we will implement additional measures when contracting third-party vendors and have initiated training programmes to uphold a respectful and inclusive environment.



"We value the trust of our community and customers, committing to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism," the statement said.