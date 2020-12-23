Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: GNA

Hallowed T to change the narrative of gospel music with dancehall vibes

Hallowed T, Musician

Ghanaians are generally lovers of gospel music, especially the inspirational ones, with most artistes following the genre but new music sensation Hallowed T is keen on changing the narrative.



Dancehall gospel is not common in Ghana, but Hallowed T has released his maiden dancehall gospel tune titled "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" which is available on Youtube, iTunes, Spotify, among others.



According to Hallowed T, the idea of doing dancehall gospel music in Ghana was to demonstrate the creator can be worshipped.



"Anytime dancehall is mentioned we think of negatives and explicit languages but I want to change the narrative by doing dancehall gospel and music-loving fans would certainly love it.



"I had a strong desire to write and compose this genre of music after listening to similar genres all over the world but my style is certainly different and am confident about dominating the airwaves with this maiden single,'' he said in an interview.



Hallowed T hopes to take the gospel music industry to another level with his dancehall vibes and with support from industry players, he is determined to release a full gospel dancehall album next year.



Gospel music lovers can follow Hallowed T handle on Instagram (Hallowedmusic) to get all necessary information about his new single.

